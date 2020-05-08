Other Sports

Manu gets electronic target installed at home

Focused: Manu Bhaker trains on the electronic target at her home in Haryana.

Focused: Manu Bhaker trains on the electronic target at her home in Haryana.  

Boost to ace shooter’s basic training

One of the brightest prospects of Indian shooting, Manu Bhaker has not let lockdown blues get to her, thanks to parental care.

The Youth Olympics champion, who swept six of the Asian and global mixed air pistol gold medals in 2019, Manu has managed to get an electronic target installed at her home.

“We got the electronic target and I installed it myself, a few days ago. Before that, Manu was practising on paper targets,” says Manu’s father, Ramkishan Bhaker, who has kept her focused on a healthy routine.

Despite the restrictions, the Bhakers have managed to have the electronic target delivered to their home in Charkhi Dadri, Haryana, about 90km from Delhi, with suitable support from Olympic Gold Quest (OGQ).

The 10m air pistol target will help in basic training for Manu, who is also a master of the 25m event and sports pistol.

Letter from Editor

Dear reader,

We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 9, 2020 12:17:15 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/other-sports/manu-gets-electronic-target-installed-at-home/article31538285.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY