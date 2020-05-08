Manu gets electronic target installed at home

One of the brightest prospects of Indian shooting, Manu Bhaker has not let lockdown blues get to her, thanks to parental care.

The Youth Olympics champion, who swept six of the Asian and global mixed air pistol gold medals in 2019, Manu has managed to get an electronic target installed at her home.

“We got the electronic target and I installed it myself, a few days ago. Before that, Manu was practising on paper targets,” says Manu’s father, Ramkishan Bhaker, who has kept her focused on a healthy routine.

Despite the restrictions, the Bhakers have managed to have the electronic target delivered to their home in Charkhi Dadri, Haryana, about 90km from Delhi, with suitable support from Olympic Gold Quest (OGQ).

The 10m air pistol target will help in basic training for Manu, who is also a master of the 25m event and sports pistol.