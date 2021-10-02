Manu Bhaker takes air pistol gold at junior world championship

LIMA

02 October 2021 03:52 IST

Esha, Ganemat, Rudrankksh win silver; bronze for Ramita

Youth Olympics champion Manu Bhaker was crowned the champion in air pistol as she beat compatriot Esha Singh by 1.3 points in the final of the junior World Championship here. Both Manu and Esha had qualified for the final with modest scores of 574 and 572 respectively.

Rhythm Sangwan , who had scored 577 in qualification, finished fourth.

In women’s skeet, Ganemat Sekhon came up with a commendable fare but was beaten to the gold in the shoot-off, after being tied on 46 in the final with USA’s Alishia Fayth Layne.

Advertising

Advertising

Rudrankksh Patil and Ramita won silver and bronze medals in the men’s and women’s air rifle events respectively.

Oceanne Muller of France beat Tokyo Olympics silver medallist Mary Carolynn Tucker of USA in the shoot-off for the gold in women’s air rifle after the two were tied on 250.6.

With one gold, three silver and one bronze, India was second in the medals table behind USA, which had three gold, two silver and a bronze.

The results: Men: Air pistol: 1. Abdul-Aziz Kurdzi (Blr) 236.8 (576), 2. Martin Freije Torneiro (Esp) 235.5 (582), 3. Eduard Baumeister (Ger) 215.4 (574), 4. Naveen 196.6 (584), 6. Sarabjot Singh 157.0 (584), 8. Vijayveer Sidhu 115.6 (581).

Air rifle: 1. William Shaner (USA) 250.7 (630.7), 2. Rudrankksh Patil 250.0 (630.2), 3. Rylan William Kissell (US) 228.2 (623.7), 7. Paarth Makhija 141.4 (629.2), 8. Dhanush Srikanth 121.0 (629.6).

Skeet: 1. Elijah Keith Ellis (USA) 53 (117), 2. Jordan Douglas Sapp (USA) 52 (120), 3. Cristian Ghilli (Ita) 42 (119), 10. Rajveer Gill 112, 17. Abhay Singh Sekhon 108, 18. Ayush Rudraraju 105.

Women: Air pistol: 1. Manu Bhaker 241.3 (574), 2. Esha Singh 240.0 (572), 3. Yasemin Beyza Yilmaz (Tur) 217.9 (572), 4. Rhythm Sangwan 198.7 (577).

Air rifle: 1. Oceanne Muller (Fra) 250.6 (10.4) 632.6, 2. Mary Carolynn Tucker (USA) 250.6 (10.0) 632.1, 3. Ramita 229.1 (629.8), 5. Mehuli Ghosh 186.8 (630.9), 8. Nisha Kanwar 122.5 (629.1).

Skeet: 1. Alishia Fayth Layne (USA) 46(2) 115, 2. Ganemat Sekhon 46(0) 110, 3. Sara Bongini (Ita) 35 (113), 6. Raiza Dhillon 14 (109).