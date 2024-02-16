Manu bags a bronze in air pistol

February 16, 2024 09:38 pm | Updated 10:42 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Manu Bhaker won the air pistol bronze and missed the chance for a better medal by 0.5 point in the shooting World Cup in Granada, Spain, on Friday.

While qualification topper Rhythm Sangwan (580) tumbled to the eighth spot, Manu stayed strong before being pipped by Andrea Miranda of Mexico.

Interestingly, Miranda tied with Klaudia Bres of Poland at 236.2 after 24 shots in the final, but the latter won the shoot-off 10.2 to 9.8 for the gold.

ADVERTISEMENT

In men’s air pistol, Sarabjot Singh shot 581 and placed 10th, as he missed the final by two points.

India continued to stay on the top of the medals table comfortably with four gold, three silver and three bronze. Georgia was second with a gold, a silver and two bronze.

The results:

Air pistol:

Men: 1. Juraj Tuzinsky (Svk) 244.2 (585); 2. Lauris Strautmanis (Lat) 242.4 (584); 3. Bugra Selimzade (Tur) 220.6 (585); 10. Sarabjot Singh 581; 16. Ujjawal Malik 579. RPO: Varun Tomar 582; Sagar Dangi 579.

Women: 1. Klaudia Bres (Pol) 236.2 (10.2) 576; 2. Andrea Miranda (Mex) 236.2 (9.8) 576; 3. Manu Bhaker 215.1 (576); 8. Rhythm Sangwan 111.4 (580); 36. Anuradha Devi 565.RPO: TS Divya 575; Yashaswini Singh Deswal 568.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.