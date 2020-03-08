Manpreet and Rani players of the year

NEW DELHI

Hockey India awards given away to achievers in the year gone by

India captains Manpreet Singh and Rani Rampal capped an eventful 2019 as Hockey India Player of the Year even as Harbinder Singh was honoured for his lifetime contribution to the game at the 3rd annual Hockey India Awards here on Sunday.

Celebrating the best current and former India players, the function was attended by the Indian men’s and women’s teams and some of the biggest names in the sport.

While the players of the year received a cash prize of ₹25 lakh each, certificate and a trophy, Harbinder was handed a cheque for ₹30 lakh.

The upcoming players of the year — Vivek Sagar Prasad and Lalremsiami — got ₹10 lakh each while individual award winners got ₹5 lakh each.

The federation also felicitated and rewarded winners of various international awards through the year and those who crossed milestones —₹1 lakh for those completing 200 international caps and ₹50,000 for 100. The total prize money distributed was to the tune of ₹1.64 crore.

Batra’s pat

“I would like to congratulate Hockey India for their continued efforts of raising the bar to the highest of standards. Hockey has always been a very important part of India’s sporting history and I am really proud of the Indian teams who have consistently been performing for the country,” FIH and IOA president Narinder Batra said.

The awardees:

President’s Award for Outstanding Achievement: Sports Department, Odisha; Jaman Lal Sharma Award for Invaluable Contribution: Sports Authority of India.

Baljit Singh Award for Goalkeeper of the Year: Krishan Pathak; Pargat Singh Award for Defender of the Year: Harmanpreet Singh; Ajit Pal Singh Award for Midfielder of the Year: Neha Goyal; Dhanraj Pillay Award for Forward of the Year: Mandeep Singh; Asunta Lakra Award for Under-21 Player of the Year (women): Lalremsiami.

Jugraj Singh Award for Under-21 Player of the Year (men): Vivek Sagar Prasad; Dhruv Batra Player of the Year (men): Manpreet Singh; Dhruv Batra Player of the Year (women): Rani Rampal.

Major Dhyan Chand Lifetime Achievement Award: Harbinder Singh; World Games Athlete of the Year: Rani Rampal; FIH Men’s Player of the Year: Manpreet Singh; FIH Men’s Rising Star of the Year: Vivek Sagar Prasad; FIH Women’s Rising Star of the Year: Lalremsiami; 200 international caps: Deep Grace Ekka, Kothajit Singh Khadangbam, Savita Punia.

100 international caps: Harmanpreet Singh, Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, Nikki Pradhan.