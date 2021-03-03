Manisha Keer misses final

Manisha Keer shot 113 and missed a chance to make the final, as she failed to strike a bird in the shoot-off, in women’s trap in the shotgun World Cup in Cairo on Tuesday.

After scoring 23 in each of the first four rounds to be close with the leaders, Manisha shot 21 in the fifth and last round. It resulted in her being tied with two others for the last two spots in the final.

Maria Quintanal Zubizarreta (Spain) and Sandra Bernal (Poland) made the cut. Kirti Gupta (102) and Rajehswari Kumari (99) placed 17th and 18th respectively.

In men’s trap, Prithviraj Tondaiman shot 112, while Lakshay Sheoran and Kynan Chenai followed with 110 and 109 respectively.

The finalists shot in the range of 118 to 122.