Other Sports

Manisha in fifth place

Manisha Keer shot three rounds of 23 to be in the fifth place, three points behind the leader Ekaterina Subbotina (72) of Russia on the opening day of women’s trap in the shotgun World Cup in Cairo on Monday.

Rajeshwari Kumari (62) and Kirti Gupta (61), however, had one bad round each in slipping to the 17th and 19th spots in a field of 23 shooters. They have two more rounds to salvage their position.

In men’s trap, Prithviraj Tondaiman also had three identical rounds of 23. Asian Games silver medallist Lakshay Sheoran recovered after 21 in the first round with two rounds of 23. Olympian Kynan Chenai had two rounds of 22 in a strong field featuring 52 shooters.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 1, 2021 11:00:19 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/other-sports/manisha-in-fifth-place/article33965824.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY