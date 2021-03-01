Manisha in fifth place

Rajeshwari Kumari and Kirti Gupta, however, had one bad round each in slipping to the 17th and 19th spots

Manisha Keer shot three rounds of 23 to be in the fifth place, three points behind the leader Ekaterina Subbotina (72) of Russia on the opening day of women’s trap in the shotgun World Cup in Cairo on Monday.

Rajeshwari Kumari (62) and Kirti Gupta (61), however, had one bad round each in slipping to the 17th and 19th spots in a field of 23 shooters. They have two more rounds to salvage their position.

In men’s trap, Prithviraj Tondaiman also had three identical rounds of 23. Asian Games silver medallist Lakshay Sheoran recovered after 21 in the first round with two rounds of 23. Olympian Kynan Chenai had two rounds of 22 in a strong field featuring 52 shooters.