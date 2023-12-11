Pro Kabaddi League | Maninder shines as Bengal Warriors beat Thalaivas

December 11, 2023 12:42 am | Updated 12:42 am IST - Bengaluru

Captain Maninder Singh dished out a fluent 16-point effort as Bengal Warriors rallied to beat Tamil Thalaivas in a Pro Kabaddi League match here on Sunday.

The Warriors won 48-38.

After a few tough moments initially, Maninder pulled off a Super Raid to help Warriors reduce the gap 26-29.

Moments later, they inflicted an 'All Out' to take the lead at 31-29 in the 29th minute as Maninder kept on picking up points.

Thereafter, the Bengal side ensured that they stayed in the lead for the rest of the game and eventually wrapped the match with a 10-point victory.