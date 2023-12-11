HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Pro Kabaddi League | Maninder shines as Bengal Warriors beat Thalaivas

The Bengal side ensured that they stayed in the lead for the rest of the game and eventually wrapped the match with a 10-point victory

December 11, 2023 12:42 am | Updated 12:42 am IST - Bengaluru

PTI

Captain Maninder Singh dished out a fluent 16-point effort as Bengal Warriors rallied to beat Tamil Thalaivas in a Pro Kabaddi League match here on Sunday.

The Warriors won 48-38.

After a few tough moments initially, Maninder pulled off a Super Raid to help Warriors reduce the gap 26-29.

Moments later, they inflicted an 'All Out' to take the lead at 31-29 in the 29th minute as Maninder kept on picking up points.

Thereafter, the Bengal side ensured that they stayed in the lead for the rest of the game and eventually wrapped the match with a 10-point victory.

Related Topics

kabaddi

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.