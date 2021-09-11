Manika’s allegation: TTFI panel formed

The Table Tennis Federation of India has formed a five-member committee to examine the allegations made by Manika Batra against Indian team’s head coach Soumyadeep Roy in her reply to the show-cause notice by TTFI.

“The Committee has been given six weeks time to submit its report,” said Arun Kumar Banerjee, TTFI secretary, to The Hindu on Saturday.

The Committee includes Chiranjib Choudhuri who will be the chairman and Arun Kumar Banerjee, the convenor. The other members are Yashpal Rana, Parth Goswami and Jinendra Jain.

Banerjee said the squad for the Asian Championships in Doha (from Sept. 28 to Oct. 5) will be announced on Sept. 15.