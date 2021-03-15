Manika loses to Xiaoxin

Manika Batra’s defeat to Monaco’s Yang Xiaoxin ended India’s search for an Olympic berth from the World singles qualification tournament in Doha on Monday.

Yang, ranked 44th, defeated Manika 11-9, 11-4, 8-11. 11-4, 11-9 to move within one victory from booking a place in the Tokyo Games.

Earlier, Sutirtha Mukherjee and G. Sathiyan lost in the quarterfinals of their respective pools. Russia’s Polina Mikhailova, ranked 46th, stopped Sutritha 10-12, 11-7, 11-8, 8-11, 12-10, 11-5. Sathiyan, after a first round bye, surrendered tamely to Italy’s Mihai Bobocica 11-7, 11-6, 11-8, 11-5.

To book Olympic berths, the Indians now await the Asian Olympic qualification tournament at the same venue from March 18 to 20.