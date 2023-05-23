Manika Batra makes third round of World table tennis championship; Sathiyan bows out

May 23, 2023 10:20 pm | Updated 10:20 pm IST

India’s top woman paddler Manika Batra scripted a facile 11-9, 14-12, 11-4, 11-8 in the women’s second round of the World table tennis championships in Durban on Tuesday. Manika will next take on Georgina Pota of Hungary.

India’s top-ranked men’s paddler, G. Sathiyan went down to World No. 9 Dang Qiu of Germany 11-6, 11-6, 11-5, 11-7 in the second round.

The results (second round):

Men: Singles: Dang Qiu (Ger) bt G. Sathiyan 11-6, 11-6, 11-5, 11-7; Women: Singles: Manika Batra bt Wong Xin Ru (SGP) 11-9, 14-12, 11-4, 11-8.

ADVERTISEMENT

Monday’s results (second round):

Women: Singles: Nina Mittleham (Ger) bt Reeth Rishya 11-8, 11-3, 9-11, 11-8, 11-5; Doubles: Manika Batra & Archana Kamath bt Dora Madarasz & Georgina Pota (Hun) 11-5, 11-6, 11-7.

Mixed doubles: Nikhil Kumar & Amy Wang (USA) bt Manav Thakkar & Archana Kamath 6-11, 11-9, 11-5, 5-11, 11-9.

ADVERTISEMENT