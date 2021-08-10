Mandeep wins second pro bout

Tampa (USA)

10 August 2021 05:38 IST

Indian boxer Mandeep Jangra won his second professional bout, clinching a technical knockout against American Devon Lira here on Sunday.

The 27-year-old, silver medallist at the 2013 Asian Championships and the 2014 Commonwealth Games, turned professional in March this year.

The Indian won on technical knockout in the second round of the lightweight contest.

Advertising

Advertising

He had beaten Argentina’s Luciano Ramos in his debut bout on May 8.