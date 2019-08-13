Manavjit wants to make chances count

Former World Champion in trap, Manavjit Singh Sandhu is aspiring to make the minimal chances count in his bid to win the Olympic quota place for Tokyo 2020.

The 42-year-old Manavjit, who won the World Championship gold in Zagreb in 2006 and the Asian Championship gold six times, apart from the Asian Games silver in Doha, had missed the last two World Cups in Al Ain and Changwon, apart from the World Championship in Lonato.

Manavjit had grappled with a bronchial infection after landing in Acapulco, Mexico, for the first World Cup of the season in March. He did manage to compete despite a ‘high fever’ and shot 117 out of 125, which was inadequate, as even a score of 123, which fellow Olympian Kynan Chenai shot, could not ensure a berth in the final.

Manavjit, who competed in the last four Olympics, has returned for the last World Cup of the season in Lahti, Finland, which offers the final Olympic quota places in shotgun.

Recovered and ready

“It took all this while to sort out. I feel recovered and ready. Naturally, after missing four months, it may take a competition to get to full pace. Unfortunately, I don’t have that luxury, as there are only two quota competitions left. So, we have to give 100%. I will try my best,” said Manavjit, when contacted in Finland.

For the record, none of the Indian shooters have managed to win a quota place in shotgun, while the Indian rifle and pistol shooters have collected seven Olympic quota places so far.

The last chance for winning Olympic quota places for all of Asia will be the Asian Championship in Doha.

“The Asian Championship remains the best chance for the shotgun teams,” said Manavjit in the light of the intense global competition in the World Cups.

Exchange

In the Rio Olympics, there were three Indian shotgun shooters after two won the Olympic quota.

One of the rifle quota was exchanged for a shotgun quota. Manavjit Sandhu, Kynan Chenai and Mairaj Ahmad Khan competed then.

Despite shooting close to their best, Kynan and Prithviraj Tondaiman have been missing the finals in trap in the World Cups this season. Angad Vir Singh Bajwa, who had shot a world record 60 out of 60 on way to the skeet gold in the Asian Shotgun championship earlier in the season has also been out of the international circuit owing to health reasons.

It will be interesting to see how the crack shotgun marksmen cope with the challenge in the World Cup in Lahti, that starts with women’s trap on August 15.