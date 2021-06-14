Other Sports

Malvika reaches final of RSL Lithuanian International

India's Malvika Bansod defeated France's Anna Tatranova in straight games to enter the women's singles final at RSL Lithuanian International badminton tournament here on Sunday.

The third seeded Indian, who had reached the quarterfinals of Austrian Open last month, beat Anna 21-13 21-10 in a lop-sided contest.

The 19-year-old will face Ireland's fourth seed Rachael Darragh in the summit clash later in the day.

Malvika had earlier defeated local player Vilte Paulauskaite 21-6 21-10 in the opening round, before crushing Heli Neiman of Israel 21-10, 21-11.

She then saw off Austrian Katrin Neudolt 21-12 21-9 in the quarterfinals.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 14, 2021 3:30:47 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/other-sports/malvika-reaches-final-of-rsl-lithuanian-international/article34806376.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY