Malaysian Open | Prannoy overwhelmed with emotions after his first BWF World Tour title

May 28, 2023 07:12 pm | Updated 07:12 pm IST - HYDERABAD

H.S. Prannoy, who won his maiden BWF World Tour title when he clinched the Malaysian Open on Sunday, said that he would look forward to upcoming tournaments with more confidence.

The 30-year-old shuttler, who has beaten top players on innumerable occasions but never won a title, said that there were just too many emotions as the last six years were a roller-coaster ride for him.

“To be honest, if you had asked me in 2017, I don’t think I would have told you that in 2023 I would be winning a Super 500. I want to thank all the coaches and support staff. I think we have worked really, really hard and the result is showing,” said Prannoy, who was a member of the victorious Thomas Cup and also the Asia Mixed Team championship in Dubai recently.

“It’s too many emotions as such and then you are excited to come out there and play in front of such a big crowd,” he said.

“The draw was really tough for me and I had to dig really deep. All four matches went to the wire and that shows how patient I was. My fitness was also pretty much decent,” Prannoy said.

“The conditions were really slow the entire tournament and all matches were going long. You just had to hang in there and I did that,” he added.

Meanwhile, BAI general secretary Sanjay Mishra congratulated Prannoy on his victory.

”I congratulate Prannoy for becoming the first Indian men’s singles shuttler to clinch the Malaysia Masters title. He has contributed to many memorable victories in Indian badminton and continuing his fine form into the BWF World Tour title is a matter of great pride for the country and all of us. I hope and wish he continues his impressive run in the upcoming competitions and brings more laurels to India,” the BAI official said.

