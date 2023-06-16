Malaysia punctures Indian hopes, meets Egypt for the crown

June 16, 2023 11:36 pm | Updated 11:36 pm IST

Touted as one of the favourites, second-seeded India was outplayed by Malaysia, the fourth seed, 5-0 in the semifinals of the Squash World Cup at the Express Avenue Mall here on Friday. In the final on Saturday, Malaysia take on Egypt, which drubbed Japan 6-0 in the other semifinal.

India has to be content with a bronze along with Japan.

It was surprising that India lost all its three matches to Malaysia when it was assumed, based on rankings and form, the host would indeed prevail quite comfortably.

On the other hand, Malaysia played an outstanding match and full credit should go to Ong Sai Hung, Aira Azman and Darren Pragasam, who reveled in the pressure conditions.

Though Ong might be ranked a low 149 in the world as compared to Abhay Singh’s 62, he proved superior in all aspects when it came to crunch situations.

In the fifth and deciding game at 6-6, Abhay was deceived by a wonderful deceptive drop by Ong from the backcourt.

In the second match, Joshna couldn’t repeat what she accomplished on Thursday. The talented 18-year-old Aira Azman, ranked 55 in the world, proved to be superior though Joshna, ranked 72, fought hard to win the third game. Of course, there were quite a few contentious calls which went against the Indian.

Saurav Ghosal, who incurred a minor knee injury the other day, just couldn’t get his A-game. Darren Pragasam came to court an inspired man. His backhand drops from the backcourt were pure delight.

Earlier in the day, Egypt, the top seed, outplayed Japan 6-0, to again prove why it’s called the squash powerhouse.

The results (semifinals): Malaysia bt India 5-0 (Ong Sai Hung bt Abhay Singh 7-4, 5-7, 1-7, 7-1, 7-6; Aira Azman bt Joshna Chinappa 7-3, 7-3, 5-7, 7-4; Darren Pragasam bt Saurav Ghosal 7-5, 2-7, 7-6, 7-5).

Egypt bt Japan 6-0 (Karim El Hammamy bt Tomotaka Endo 7-1, 7-6, 7-2; Fayrouz Abouelkheir bt Satomi Watanabe 7-5, 7-2, 7-2; Aly Abou Eleinen bt Ryunosuke Tsukue 6-7, 7-6, 7-5, 7-6; Kenzy Ayman bt Akari Midorikawa 7-3, 7-4).

Note: The winner of the match between top seeds of opposing teams will get two points and the contest between second seeds will get one.

