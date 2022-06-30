Malaysia Open | Sindhu, Prannoy advance to quarterfinals

PTI June 30, 2022 12:52 IST

PTI June 30, 2022 12:52 IST

The seventh-seeded P. V. Sindhu will next face her nemesis Tai Tzu Ying of Chinese Taipei in the quarterfinals of the Malaysia Open

India’s Pusarla V. Sindhu plays a shot against Thailand’s Phittayaporn Chaiwan during their women’s singles second round match at the Malaysia Open badminton tournament | Photo Credit: AP

The seventh-seeded P. V. Sindhu will next face her nemesis Tai Tzu Ying of Chinese Taipei in the quarterfinals of the Malaysia Open

Two-time Olympic medallist P. V. Sindhu entered the quarterfinals with a come-from-behind victory over Thailand's Phittayaporn Chaiwan in the Malaysia Open here on Thursday. The world No. 7 dispatched her Thai opponent 19-21 21-9 21-14 in a 57-minute second round clash at the Axiata Arena. The seventh seeded Indian will next face her nemesis Tai Tzu Ying of Chinese Taipei in the last eight face-off. Opening Round of 16 match sees Phittayaporn Chaiwan 🇹🇭 go toe to toe with Pusarla V. Sindhu 🇮🇳.#BWFWorldTour#MalaysiaOpen2022pic.twitter.com/0VYLM2jLNB — BWF (@bwfmedia) June 30, 2022 H. S. Prannoy, the world No. 21, also advanced to the quarterfinals of the men's singles with an easy 21-15 21-7 victory over fourth seed Chou Tien Chen of Chinese Taipei. Prannoy to play Christie One of the heroes of India's epic Thomas Cup triumph, the unseeded Prannoy will lock horns with seventh-seed Indonesian Jonatan Christie. Later in the day, the seventh seeded men's doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty and former Commonwealth Games champion Parupalli Kashyap will also be in action.



Our code of editorial values