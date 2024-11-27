Making it to the BWF Finals was not on our charts at the start of the year: Gayatri

P. Gayatri Gopi Chand and Treesa Jolly take pride in being the only Indians in the prestigious BWF World Tour finals in China next month, and they are keen to prove a point by coming up with some special performances.

“Honestly, the feeling of making it to the BWF Finals hasn’t sunk in yet. It is amazing for sure. Definitely, this was not on our charts at the start of the year. Couldn’t believe we made it,” a composed Gayatri said in an exclusive chat with The Hindu.

For a doubles combination which started playing together post-Covid, both Gayatri and Tressa have been the silent performers.

“Right now, our focus is on the coming Syed Modi International. We would love to take it event by event and not think too far ahead,” Treesa said. “The focus in all major events will be to minimise the mistakes, especially unforced errors,” she said.

Gayatri believes playing in the BWF Finals will be a memorable experience. “Till now we have only seen the other big names in action there. So, playing there should be a huge motivation. And, we are determined to stay focussed and give our best,” she said.

“Honestly, we don’t think there will be any pressure on us. We would love to treat the BWF Final also like any other Super Series. Our primary target is to perform consistently right through,” Gayatri said. “Missing the 2024 Paris Olympics qualification was disappointing. Now, it is time to prove ourselves at this level,” she said.

Treesa said they will target improving their world rankings (now World No. 16) also in the coming weeks. “This (doubles performance) is the result of the kind of efforts we have put in over the years and also the support we got from coaches, especially Gopi Sir and Arun Vishnu Sir,” Treesa said. “We need to win a big Super Series title now. I feel that I mentally much stronger and positive,” Gayatri said.