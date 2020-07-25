Mairaj wants to maximise his training

NEW DELHI

25 July 2020 22:59 IST

Skeet shooter eager to add Olympic medal to his collection

Olympian Mairaj Ahmad Khan is on a mission. He wants to add an Olympic medal to his collection. Having finished ninth in Rio in 2016, when he missed the final in the shoot off, after scoring 121 out of 125 in skeet, Mairaj is determined to prepare better.

“I rented a home near the Karni Singh Shooting Range in February, so that I can prepare better for the Games,” said Mairaj, who hails from Khurja, near Aligarh. He is now a seven-minute drive from the range.

With the COVID-19 pandemic forcing a lockdown, Mairaj was compelled “to do body weight training and dry training”.

Advertising

Advertising

Understandably, Mairaj was happy to train at the range once it was thrown open for the elite shooters earlier this month.

“I train for about four days a week, and shoot 250 cartridges a day. The Sports Authority of India (SAI) has installed target throwing machines that would be used in Tokyo for skeet. I train alone and use that range,” said Mairaj, who has been joined by other skeet shooters Sheeraz Sheikh and Gurjoat Singh.

“I am very impressed with the arrangements. Security, sanitisation and social distancing norms are followed strictly,” said Mairaj.

Pistol ace Manu Bhaker also stayed with her parents, close by in Faridabad for about 10 days, to capitalise on the training time at the Tughlakabad range.

“She wanted to do 25-metre training,” said Manu’s dad Ram Kishan Bhaker, who has installed an electronic target system for the 10-metre air pistol at home.

Deepak Kumar, Divyansh Singh Panwar, Sanjeev Rajput, Anish Bhanwala and Parul Kumar were some of the other shooters who opted to train at the Dr. Karni Singh Range.