Mairaj to drive to Croatia for vaccination

Mairaj.  

The long wait for vaccination will culminate with a long drive for skeet shooter Mairaj Ahmad Khan.

After unsuccessful attempts to get inoculated at his training base in Italy, Mairajwill drive from Italy to Croatia to get the vaccine shot.

Driving on the European highways for more than 1,000km from Capua towards the north of Italy, Slovenia and into Croatia may serve as a pleasant change from the rigours of training for the Olympics. A flight across the Adriatic Sea could help cut down the distance by half, but the two skeet shooters were unwilling to exercise that option owing to the risk of catching the virus.

Mairaj will take the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine. All other vaccines require two shots.


