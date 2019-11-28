Mairaj Ahmad Khan and Gurjoat Singh lead with perfect scores in the 63rd National Shotgun Championship

Olympian Mairaj Ahmad Khan and Gurjoat Singh continued to assert their class as they shot two more perfect rounds of 25 to lead on 100 after four rounds of men’s skeet in the 63rd National Shotgun Championship on Thursday.

Smit Singh, who had also led on the opening day with 50, shot two rounds of 24 to reach 98, the same as Rajveer Singh Gill, Amrinder Singh Cheema and Asian champion Angad Vir Singh Bajwa.

Abhay Singh Sekhon and Mohd. Sheeraz Sheikh were on 97, and were followed by Ayush Rudraraju, Gurnihal Singh Garcha and Haris Ul Islam on 95.

Former Asian champion Man Singh shot 94, the same as Karanvir Singh Sekhon, Jodhbir Singh and Karam Sukhbir Singh. Anantjeet Singh Naruka stayed close to the top with 93.

In the women’s event, Ganemat Sekhon continued to stay on top as she reached 95 out of 100. On a cold and gloomy day, Ganemat shot 23 and 24. She was one point ahead of Areeba Khan and Darshna Rathore both of whom shot 48 each on the day.

Former National champions Rasshmmi Rathore (92) and Saniya Sheikh (91) followed along with Jasmeen Kaur (91) and the two-time champion Maheshwari Chauhan and Parinaaz Dhaliwal (90).

One more round will be shot on Friday, followed by the final for top six.

In junior women, Ganemat, Areeba and Darshna were on top followed by Parinaaz and Asees Chhina.

In junior men’s event, Rajveer led with 98, one point ahead of Abhay, while Ayush and Gurnihal Singh were on 95.