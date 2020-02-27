Maiden podium finish for Tamilselvan

Tamilselvan with his father Vinayagamoorthy, who also doubles up as coach, after winning the bronze.

Bhubaneswar

27 February 2020 23:44 IST

Bags 81kg category bronze medal

Tamil Nadu weightlifter V. Tamilselvan’s wait for a maiden podium finish came to an end on Thursday as he claimed the men’s 81kg category bronze medal at the Khelo India University Games here.

Under the watchful eyes of his father and coach L. Vinayagamoorthy, a former national-level weightlifting silver-medallist himself, Tamilselvan lifted a combined total of 264 (110+145) to take home his first medal in 10 events. Creditably, at 18, he was the youngest lifter in the event, with his opponents at least two years older.

“It feels great to finally have my first medal. My hard work has paid off and this will serve as a huge boost to me,” said Tamilselvan, who is pursuing a BA degree in history from Thiruvalluvar University in Vellore.

When asked if he grew up wanting to follow his father’s footsteps, he said, “I have actually never seen any videos of my father weightlifting. I have only seen a few photos. I joined the gym just to stay fit, and it just so happened that I found my calling in weightlifting.”

While father-son squabbles are common, especially when they work as coach and son, the youngster says the two of them share an indomitable bond. “My father has been a pillar of support. He has never put pressure on me and has been very patient with me throughout, even at times when I struggled.”

Vinayagamoorthy, who is currently a Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu coach at Vellore, adds, “He took it up as a hobby, but has been seriously lifting only over the last year. Now that he has finally won a medal, you can expect a lot more from him.”