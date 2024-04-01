ADVERTISEMENT

Maharashtra teams reign in National kho-kho

April 01, 2024 08:25 pm | Updated 10:34 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Maharashtra and Railways were tied 32-32 at the end of two innings. In the extended game, Maharashtra prevailed 52-50

Sports Bureau

Maharashtra emerged champion in both the men’s and women’s sections in the 56th National kho kho championship at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium here on Monday.

In an exciting men’s final, Maharashtra and Railways were tied 32-32 at the end of two innings. In the extended game, Maharashtra prevailed 52-50.

In the women’s final, Maharashtra beat Airports Authority of India (AAI) 18-16.

The champion teams were presented ₹300,000 each and the runners-up won ₹200,000 each.

The results:

Men (Final): Maharashtra bt Railways 52-50; Semifinals: Maharashtra bt Kolhapur 30-28; Railways bt Odisha 24-22.

Women (final): Maharashtra bt Airports Authority of India (AAI) 18-16; Semifinals: Maharashtra bt Odisha 24-20; AAI bt Delhi 32-10.

