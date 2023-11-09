ADVERTISEMENT

Maharashtra lifts overall championship in National Games

November 09, 2023 08:38 pm | Updated 08:38 pm IST - PANAJI:

Srihari named best male athlete, Sanyukta and Pranati best women)

Sports Bureau

Karnataka swimmer Srihari Nataraj receives the best male athlete trophy of the National Games from Indian Olympic Association president P.T. Usha on Thursday. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Maharashtra, with 228 medals including 80 golds, topped the medal table and took the Raja Bhalindra Singh Trophy for the overall championship in the 37th National Games which ended in Goa on Thursday.

Maharashtra’s triumph ended Services’ reign at the top since the 2007 Games in Guwahati. Services finished second and Haryana was third.

Karnataka swimmer Srihari Nataraj (8 gold, 1 silver, 1 bronze) was adjudged the best male athlete of the Games while gymnasts Sanyukta Prasen Kale and Pranati Nayak of Odisha (4 gold, 1 silver each) were named as the best female athletes.

Final medal tally (top 5, read as State, gold, silver, bronze and total): 1. Maharashtra (80, 69, 79 = 228), 2. Services (66, 27, 33 = 126), 3. Haryana (62, 55, 75 = 192), 4. Madhya Pradesh (37, 36, 39 = 112), 5. Kerala (36, 24, 27 = 87).

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US