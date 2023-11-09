HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Maharashtra lifts overall championship in National Games

Srihari named best male athlete, Sanyukta and Pranati best women)

November 09, 2023 08:38 pm | Updated 08:38 pm IST - PANAJI:

Sports Bureau
Karnataka swimmer Srihari Nataraj receives the best male athlete trophy of the National Games from Indian Olympic Association president P.T. Usha on Thursday.

Karnataka swimmer Srihari Nataraj receives the best male athlete trophy of the National Games from Indian Olympic Association president P.T. Usha on Thursday. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Maharashtra, with 228 medals including 80 golds, topped the medal table and took the Raja Bhalindra Singh Trophy for the overall championship in the 37th National Games which ended in Goa on Thursday.

Maharashtra’s triumph ended Services’ reign at the top since the 2007 Games in Guwahati. Services finished second and Haryana was third.

Karnataka swimmer Srihari Nataraj (8 gold, 1 silver, 1 bronze) was adjudged the best male athlete of the Games while gymnasts Sanyukta Prasen Kale and Pranati Nayak of Odisha (4 gold, 1 silver each) were named as the best female athletes.

Final medal tally (top 5, read as State, gold, silver, bronze and total): 1. Maharashtra (80, 69, 79 = 228), 2. Services (66, 27, 33 = 126), 3. Haryana (62, 55, 75 = 192), 4. Madhya Pradesh (37, 36, 39 = 112), 5. Kerala (36, 24, 27 = 87).

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.