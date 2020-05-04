Other Sports

Magnus Carlsen stops Hikaru Nakamura to win title

Magnus Carlsen. File Photo.

Magnus Carlsen. File Photo.   | Photo Credit: Getty Images

The triumph was worth $70,000 for Carlsen in the richest online event.

Living up to his reputation, World champion Magnus Carlsen produced two flawless displays over four games and defeated Hikaru Nakamura 2.5-1.5 to win the $250,000 Magnus Carlsen Invitational online chess tournament on Sunday.

The triumph was worth $70,000 for Carlsen in the richest online event. Nakamura received $45,000 for his performance in the 16-day competition.

Carlsen, known to wear down his rivals in long positional battles, reproduced the magic in the opening game. Playing with white pieces, Carlsen squeezed out a minor advantage after 67 moves and eventually won in 84 moves.

Nakamura drew level following a fine technical victory in the second game. Carlsen again carved out a positional masterpiece in the third game to regain the lead. In the fourth, where Nakamura came close to winning, Carlsen summoned all his defensive skills to force a draw and win the title.

Final result: Magnus Carlsen (Nor) bt Hikaru Nakamura (USA) 2.5-1.5.

