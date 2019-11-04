Magnus Carlsen is the top draw at Tata Steel chess

The battle between some of the finest chess brains in the world will be held in one of the most prominent address of learning in the country — the National Library.

The Tata Steel Chess India Rapid and Blitz 2019 will bring together nine of the top 15 players of the world this year with World Champion Magnus Carlsen as the top draw of the competition.

With the inaugural edition of the tournament last year eliciting a huge response, the organiser sought make the tournament more attractive by including the name of Carlsen.

The tournament will be played over five days from November 22 to 26.

India will have former World champion Viswanathan Anand as the leading name with his younger compatriots P. Harikrishna and Vidit Gujrathi adding strength to the country’s most prestigious chess event in rapid format.

Top names

The list of 10 names in the tournament released by the organiser has Carlsen, Anand, Ding Liren, Ian Nepomniachtchi, Levon Aronian, Anish Giri, Wesley So, Hikaru Nakamura, Harikrishna and Vidit.

This is the first time Carlsen is coming to India to play a competitive tournament after he dethroned Anand in the World championship match in Chennai in 2013.

True to his reputation as one of the fastest thinkers in world chess, Anand won the Blitz event in the inaugural edition beating Japan-born American GM Nakamura, who became the overall champion.

Anand’s win also worked as a crowning moment for the tournament, which established itself as a premier event among the country’s growing chess fraternity.

“The fact that India has more FIDE-registered players than any other country in the world makes it more significant to have a top level tournament happening in the country,” said a senior official of Tata Steel.