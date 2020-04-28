Other Sports

Magnus Carlsen Invitational: Ding Liren, Hikaru Nakamura join Carlsen in lead

With two rounds to go, Ding, Nakamura, Carlsen and fourth-placed Caruana appear set to move into the semifinals

Ding Liren and Hikaru Nakamura took contrasting ways to join Magnus Carlsen in the lead with 11 points after five rounds of $250,000 Magnus Carlsen Invitational online chess tournament on Monday.

Ding defeated Ian Nepomniachtchi 2.5-1.5 and Nakamura took one point off Caruana Fabiano, who went on to post a 3-2 victory. With two rounds to go, Ding, Nakamura, Carlsen and fourth-placed Caruana appear set to move into the semifinals.

Ding won the second and fourth games stop Nepomniachtchi, who had drawn level after winning the third game.

Caruana started with a win but Nakamura bounced right back byclinching the next game. The next two games were drawn. In the deciding Armageddon game, Caruana playing white with five minutes on the clock to Nakamura’s four, won in 50 moves.

Fifth-round results: Fabiano Caruana (USA) bt Hikaru Nakamura (USA) 3-2; Ding Liren (Chn) bt Ian Nepomniachtchi (Rus) 2.5-1.5. Standings (after five rounds): 1-3. Ding Liren (Chn, 11 points), Hikaru Nakamura (USA, 11), Magnus Carlsen (Nor, 11), 4. Fabiano Caruana (USA, 10), 5-6. Maxime-Vachier-Lagrave (Fra, 5), Ian Nepomniachtchi (Rus, 5), 7. Anish Giri (Ned, 4), 8. Alireza Firouzja (FIDE, 3).

