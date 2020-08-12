Other Sports

Magnus Carlsen Chess Tour Finals | Carlsen leads Ding in fourth

Magnus Carlsen continued his remarkable run by taking the first game of the fourth set against a fighting Ding Liren to inch closer to a place in the title-clash of the $300,000 Magnus Carlsen Chess Tour Finals on Wednesday.

Having beaten Ding 2.5-0.5 for the second successive day on Tuesday to take a 2-1 lead, Carlsen faced a desperate Ding who opted for a dynamic opening line. Carlsen offered a gambit pawn and then gave up another central pawn for gaining more space and piece-movement.

Later, Carlsen proved that his reading of the position was better than his rival’s. He collected three pawns as he drove the game to a rook-and-pawn ending and won in 45 moves.

On Tuesday, Hikaru Nakamura became the first finalist by completing a 3-0 victory over Daniil Dubov in the other best-of-five-set encounter. Nakamura’s 2.5-1.5 victory came after he came out stronger in the third game, the only decisive game of the day.

After two uneventful draws, Nakamura carved out a victory once Dubov tried to be more creative in an equal position. Dubov paid heavily for his flamboyance. In the fourth, in a better position, Nakamura forced a draw by a three-fold repetition of moves to gain the half-point needed to close the match.

The results: Set four, Game One: Magnus Carlsen (Nor) bt Ding Liren (Chn). Set three: Carlsen bt Ding 2.5-0.5; Hikaru Nakamura (USA) bt Daniil Dubov (Rus) 2.5-1.5.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 12, 2020 11:02:00 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/other-sports/magnus-carlsen-chess-tour-finals-carlsen-leads-ding-in-fourth/article32338909.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story