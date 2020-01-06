Magesh wins title at Hastings

India’s P. Magesh Chandran remained unbeaten in nine rounds to win the title in the 95th edition of the prestigious Hastings International Chess Congress in Hastings, England.

The 36-year-old GM with a FIDE-rating of 2479, remained unbeaten and finished first with 7.5 points from nine games after securing a 33-move draw in the final round against compatriot G.A. Stany, also a GM, on Sunday. He also beat compatriot GM Deep Sengupta in the eighth round.

Stany took the sixth place with 6.5 points, while India’s woman GM R. Vaishali finished 10th with six points.

Two others — Sengupta and Swayams Mishra — finished 13th and 14th respectively with identical six points.

France’s Romain Edouard, who was the only player to end the tournament a half point behind Magesh, took the second spot. Four players shared third to sixth places with 6.5 points.

Six wins, three draws

The US-based Magesh posted six wins and secured three draws to take the top spot. He outscored a field that included two players with a 2600-plus ELO rating and five in the 2500-plus category.

He was delighted with his performance and rated the win over compatriot Sengupta as his best in the tournament.

“It is great (to win the tournament). I haven’t had such a performance in a long time,” Chandran, who hails from Madurai in Tamil Nadu, said.

The Indian had become a GM in 2006 and moved to the US for higher studies at the University of Texas.