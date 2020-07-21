Madras Dist. Aquatic Association’s gesture

Madras District Aquatic Association (MDAA) has come forward to help local coaches, lifeguards, and other staff of mostly private swimming pools, who have lost their jobs in the pandemic.
Since COVID-19 broke in the mid of March, all the swimming pools have been closed, resulting in people involved in coaching/managing them being asked to leave.
“We (MDAA) have contributed ₹1 lakh from our own fund. We are looking at 50 persons maximum who will receive the help. We have already zeroed in on 20. It is because of these people that swimming thrives. They are the root of the sport,” K. K. Mukundan, Secretary of MDAA, told The Hindu here on Monday.
MDAA has formed a committee comprising its president (Dr. Sadayavel Kailasam), secretary, treasurer and vice-president(s) that will help in selecting those who are deserving.
“Quite a few have have lost their jobs. In fact, I heard that in one of the private prominent pools in the city, eight people lost their jobs,” said Mukundan.
The Secretary, who was also a former National coach, said the response from the fraternity has been fantastic.
“We are also looking for sponsors. We are providing provisions to them. Within a week, we will identify the remaining people and distribute money and food items, that will last for a month, to them,” he said.
