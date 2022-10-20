Madhya Pradesh to host 5th edition of Khelo India Youth Games, Water sports added to roster

The action will unfold in Bhopal, Indore, Ujjain, Gwalior, Jabalpur, Mandla, Khargone (Maheshwar) and Balaghat while Delhi will host cycling events

PTI New Delhi
October 20, 2022 17:32 IST

Union Minister for Youth Affairs & Sports Anurag Thakur with Union MoS for Youth Affairs & Sports Nisith Pramanik hands over the torch to Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Madhya Pradesh Sports Minister Yashodhara Raje Scindia, during the announcement ceremony of the Khelo India Youth Games 2022, in New Delhi on October 20, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI

The fifth edition of Khelo India Youth Games (KIYG) will be held in Madhya Pradesh (MP) across eight cities from January 31 to February 11, Sports Minister Anurag Thakur announced here on Thursday. The announcement was made in the presence of MP Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, who said the athletes and the fans will also get to explore the State, which has beautiful heritage sites.

The action will unfold in Bhopal, Indore, Ujjain, Gwalior, Jabalpur, Mandla, Khargone (Maheshwar) and Balaghat while Delhi will host cycling events.

The Games will feature a total of 27 disciplines, including rowing, canoeing, canoe slalom, kayaking, which will make entry for the first time.

Support our reporting.
"Madhya Pradesh will be holding the next edition of Khelo India Youth Games. I am happy that states like MP are coming forward to build and promote our sports eco-system. All the states should learn from it. Sports is a state subject and they need to contribute as a whole to develop it from the district to the state level," Mr. Thakur said.

He also mentioned that indigenous games will once again be part of the upcoming KIYG.

"I congratulate Madhya Pradesh for adopting Mallakhambh as official state sport. It will be one of the five traditional sports that will part of the Games," he added.

Madhya Pradesh CM thanked PM Narendra Modi for giving his State a chance to host the Games and promised to make the event "special".

A group of 15 children performed Mallkhambh while another group came up with a break-dance, which is now a part of the 2028 Olympics roster during the event.

