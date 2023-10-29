Lyu and Wu take the honours in XCE event

October 29, 2023 07:53 pm | Updated 07:53 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram:

The Chinese domination continued as the country won two gold medals that were at stake on the final day of the competition Asian Mountain Bike Championships on Sunday.

China’s Lyu Xianjing, who won the Cross Country Olympic event on Saturday, extended his dominance in the Cross Country Eliminator (XCE) as well. The Cross Country Eliminator event comprises two laps on the 450m track with steep inclines and descends and is more of a sprint event.

In the final, Singapore’s Riyad Hakim BinLukman took the early lead but Lyu overtook him at the end of the first lap and didn’t look back as he powered his way to the gold. Riyad ran out of steam after the fast first lap and was passed by Yuan Jinwei (China) near the finish.

In the women’s final, Wu Zhifan got off to a good start and surged ahead with compatriot Yang Maocuo in hot pursuit. Wu didn’t lose her momentum in the climbs and controlled her speed well in the descends to win, while Yang warded off a late challenge from Chinese Taipei’s Ya Yu Tsai to win sliver.

The results (Cross Country Eliminator): Men: 1. Lyu Xianjing (Chn), 2. Yuan Jinwei (Chn), 3. Riyad Hakim Bin Lukman (Sin). Women: 1. Wu Zhifan (Chn), 2. Yang Maocuo, 3. Ya Yu Tsai (Tpe).

