Lovlina’s coach gets accreditation

Special Correspondent KOLKATA: July 26, 2022 19:00 IST
Updated: July 26, 2022 19:00 IST

Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist boxer Lovlina Borgohain’s coach Sandhya Gurung got her Commonwealth Games accreditation in Birmingham on Tuesday.

“Coach Sandhya Gurung has received her accreditation and room at the Games Village in Birmingham,” said a Boxing Federation of India (BFI) statement.

Lovlina, through a tweet on Monday, had complained of ‘mental harassment’ as her coach could not enter the Games Village. She said the absence of her coach hampered her training ahead of the Games.

The BFI put the ball in the IOA’s court and the Union Sports Ministry urged the Olympic body to arrange accreditation for Sandhya to facilitate her entry.

