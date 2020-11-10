Lovlina fighting to remain focused

Lovlina Borgohain.

Two-time World championships medal-winning boxer Lovlina Borgohain is relying on meditation to maintain her composure amid adversities as she is looking to bounce back before the Olympics.

Lovlina missed the National boxing team’s exposure trip to Italy after testing positive for COVID-19 on October 15.

Her mother’s poor health was another cause for concern.

“Refocusing on the Olympics is important. Mother’s health is also a worrying factor. I do a lot of meditation to stay calm,” Lovlina told The Hindu.

Following a tough week in hospital, the 23-year-old is in quarantine at the National Stadium in Delhi.

“I resumed training two days after getting out of hospital. With the help of OGQ (Olympic Gold Quest), I am getting online guidance and working on strength and conditioning,” she said.

The prolonged isolation has been a test of character. “After the lockdown, I was in quarantine for 23 days in Patiala prior to joining the camp. Then I went home (in Assam) to see my mother. Again I was in quarantine and now this.

“ I am just going through everything without thinking too much,” she said.

About missing the trip to Italy, she said: “Of course, it was disappointing. However, I don’t think it was a big loss as the Olympics is seven months away. I think I can catch up.”