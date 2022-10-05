Lovlina Borgohain and Muhammad Hussamuddin brook no resistance in National Games boxing

Jaismine Lomboria trounces Manasa Mattaparthi in a 60kg bout

Y. B. Sarangi GANDHINAGAR
October 05, 2022 19:18 IST

Lovlina Borgohain of Assam against Nishi Bharadwaj of Bihar in the middle weight category in the women’s boxing at the 36th National Games at Gandhinagar, on Wednesday, October 5, 2022. | Photo Credit: V.V. KRISHNAN

Olympic bronze medallist Lovlina Borgohain and two-time Commonwealth Games bronze medallist Muhammad Hussamuddin recorded comprehensive wins to reach the quarterfinals of their respective weight categories at the boxing arena of the National Games here on Wednesday.

Lovlina will meet Indraja K.A. of Kerala in the women’s 75kg quarterfinals. Hussamuddin will take on National champion Rohit Mor in a men’s 57kg last-eight clash.

Encouraged by Assam team-mate, the World championships bronze medallist Jamuna Boro and by Worlds and Asian medallist Shiva Thapa, Lovlina — who had injured her nose recently during the selection trials for the Asian championships — did not let her debut bout in 75kg last long.

Lovlina rained punches on a hapless Nishi Bhardwaj, who got two standing counts before the referee stopped the contest in the opening round.

Hussamuddin Mohammed of SSCB against Satish Kumar of Uttar Pradesh in the feather weight category of men’s boxing at the 36th National Games at Gandhinagar, on Wednesday, October 5, 2022. | Photo Credit: V.V. Krishnan

Hussamuddin convincingly defeated Satish Kumar 5-0. “After the Commonwealth Games, I spent some time with my (new born) daughter, before resuming my training for the trials. I will use the National Games to prepare myself for the Asian championships,” said Hussamuddin.

Commonwealth Games bronze medallist Jaismine Lomboria trounced Telangana’s Manasa Mattaparthi in a 60kg bout.

Important results (preliminary round): Men: 51kg: Ankit Kumar (Har) bt Sai Kumar (SSCB) 4-1, Sparsh Kumar (Pun) bt Srinu Muvvala (AP) 5-0, Mukesh Kumar (Del) bt Manish Sahu (Cht) 5-0; 57kg: Muhammad Hussamuddin (SSCB) bt Satish Kumar (UP) 5-0, Rohit Mor (Del) bt Rushikesh Goud (Mah) 4-1; +92kg: Narender (SSCB) bt Vishal Yadav (UP) 5-0.

Women: 52kg: Nissy Thampi (Ker) bt Pooja (Del) 3-2, Rebecca Lalinmawii (Miz) bt Eva Marbani (Meg) 4-1; 60kg: Jaismine Lamboria (Har) bt Manasa Mattaparthi (Tel) RSC-R3, Parvish Konthoujam (Man) bt Ritu (Chd) 4-1; Poonam Kaithwas (Mah) bt Neha (Raj) 4-0; 75kg: Lovlina Borgohain (Asm) bt Nishi Bhardwaj (Bih) RSC-R1.

