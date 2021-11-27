Lovlina aspiring to turn professional

Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist Lovlina Borgohain on Friday said she wants to take up professional boxing in the near future.

“It’s my dream to do well as a professional boxer. There aren’t too many Indian women in professional boxing. So, I want to leave a mark there as well,” Lovlina said on the sidelines of Sportstar’s North-East Sports Conclave.

“But I want to win an Olympic gold at Paris 2024 first,” she added.

Lovlina, the third Indian boxer to win an Olympic medal, said there have been a slew of changes in her home town since her Tokyo heroics. “A new stadium is coming up, so that’s great news for all the kids in my area. There has been an influx of kids, so much so that we are wondering where to train them till such time the stadium is ready. So, if one medal can usher in so much change, imagine what a medal glut could do to Assam,” she said.