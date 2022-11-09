Lovlina and Alfiya make the summit clash in style

Alfiya. | Photo Credit: File photo

Olympic bronze medallist and two-time World championships bronze medallist Lovlina Borgohain beat top-seeded Korean Suyeon Seong in the semifinals to reach the women’s 75kg final of the Asian boxing championships in Amman on Wednesday.

Making her international debut in 75kg, Lovlina registered a comprehensive 5-0 victory over Suyeon, a 2010 Asian Games bronze medallist, to set up a title clash with 2021 Asian silver medallist Ruzmetova Shokiba of Uzbekistan.

For Lovlina, this was an improved showing upon her bronze medal finishes in 2017 and 2021 editions of the continental event.

Lovlina moved around well to land her punches from a long range. When the Korean stepped up her attack, the Indian ace replied with well-directed counters. With Suyeon hurting her arm in the final round, Lovlina dominated the proceedings and emerged the winner.

World youth champion and Elorda Cup gold medallist Alfiya Pathan — who began her journey from the semifinals in a depleted field featuring only three boxers — upset 2016 World champion Lazzat Kungeibayeva of Kazakhstan once again in four months in the last-four to enter the +81kg final.

Against an experienced and well-built opponent, Alfiya relied on her agility and accurate punching to record a 5-0 victory. She will take on Islam Husaili of the home country in the summit clash.

The results (semifinals): Women: 66kg: Ankushita Boro lost to Khamidova Navabakhor (Uzb) 4-1; 75kg: Lovlina Borgohain bt Suyeon Seong (Kor) 5-0; +81kg: Alfiya Pathan bt Lazzat Kungeibayeva (Kaz) 5-0.