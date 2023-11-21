HamberMenu
Looks like a shrimp, but moves like a lion, says Galifi waxing eloquent on Anahat

The Italian coach says he would like to see the Indian teenager in the top-40 in the world in six to seven months

November 21, 2023 08:43 pm | Updated 08:44 pm IST - CHENNAI

S. Prasanna Venkatesan
Anahat Singh with her coach Stephane Galifi at the HCL 79th National squash championships in the Indian Squash & Triathlon Academy (ISTA), Chennai on Tuesday, November 21, 2023. | Photo Credit: B. VELANKANNI RAJ

Anahat Singh’s coach Stephane Galifi on Tuesday said he would “like for her to be in the top-40” in the PSA World rankings in “six to seven months.”

“Trying to get her ranking to top-40 or top-30 so that she can play big tournaments and compete with the best, that’s my goal,” he said at the 79th National squash championships here.

A former squash player himself, the Italian said “she can be the World champion,” and get into the top-10 in the World rankings in around “two years.”

“The first time I met her, I just knew. When you’ve played for as long as I have, you can see who’s gonna be good.

“The thing is that she’s 15 years old. So, she’s still limited. I would like her to be a little bit more active, take more volleys. She has to improve her fitness.”

He said he’s been working on her movement and that she’s gotten a “little faster.” He added that her forecourt game has also improved.

On her outstanding aspects, he said: “I will say she has one of the best backhands I’ve ever seen in women’s squash.

Anahat Singh with her coach Stephane Galifi at the HCL 79th National squash championships in the Indian Squash & Triathlon Academy (ISTA), Chennai on Tuesday, November 21, 2023. | Photo Credit: S. Prasanna Venkatesan

“She has a quick eye. She thinks so fast. That’s a gift. She understands it so fast that she can quickly read the game of her opponent. She’s seeing, before you play, she knows what you gonna do. That’s why, she looks like a shrimp, but moves like a lion!”

Anahat has also been discovering her doubles game and recently clinched the mixed doubles bronze with Abhay Singh in the Hangzhou Asian Games.

She said: “I think it was one of my first major tournaments playing doubles, and it’s very different to how singles is. So, it does take a lot of time to adapt. I think he (Abhay) has just been really helpful in explaining the game to me and making me understand how to play.

“After the Asian Games, I think I’ve understood quite a lot of it.”

Comments

