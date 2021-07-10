Long wait in immigration, not enough volunteers: IOA chief highlights concerns on arrival in Tokyo

New Delhi

10 July 2021 11:58 IST

Batra was informed of the inconveniences the athletes from other countries are facing.

IOA President Narinder Batra on Saturday highlighted fresh concerns that India's Olympic-bound athletes may face on arrival in Tokyo, including spending long hours in immigration without food and water.

Batra was informed of the inconveniences the athletes from other countries are facing on landing in Tokyo by the Indian Chef De mission on Friday. He has raised the issue to the Games' organisers ahead of the Indian contingent's departure.

"Important issues brought to my notice from Chef De Mission meeting on July 9. Same issue was highlighted in the meeting by different countries including Czech, those who arrived at Narita airport," Batra said in a statement.

Advertising

Advertising

"They have to wait for 4 HRS, before the immigration process to begin and they waited for three hours to board the transport. No food and no water was provided.

"Germany highlighted the Volunteer services are almost non existent," the statement read.

The first batch of India's Olympic-bound athletes is set to depart for Tokyo on July 17. More than 120 athletes are bound for the Games.

"Sharing with all of you so that you are mentally prepared for what you may very likely expect at the airport until you reach the Village, these Games are being held under extra ordinary circumstances and we should try to support Japan and go through everything with a smile," Batra said.

Addressing the concerns raised by Batra, the organisers said "The issue has been raised today to the organising committee. They will work on it with the government to make sure it does not happen anymore." In view of the raging COVID-19 cases, the Tokyo Olympics will be held under a state of emergency in Japan without spectators from July 23 to August 8.