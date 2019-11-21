Long jump hits the big highway

Is she the next big thing in Indian athletics?

As athletics aficionados ponder over that while tracking Karnataka’s Shaili Singh’s fabulous rise, two other young girls from Kerala have also raised the bar, which should provide some exciting long jump battles in the next few years.

Shaili, from Jhansi, found the perfect place to thrive when Anju George and her husband Robert Bobby George spotted her at the 2017 Guntur junior Nationals and brought her to their new academy in Bengaluru.

With Anju, who gave the country its only World Championship medal (long jump bronze in Paris, 2003), and her coach Bobby guiding her, Shaili produced the big ones at the recent junior Nationals in Guntur.

The 15-year-old bettered the under-16 and 18 national records while taking the u-16 gold and her 6.15m effort also helped her qualify for next year’s u-20 Worlds in Kenya.

While Shaili is currently the country’s most exciting long jump talent, considering her age and stunning progress, Sandra Babu is quietly making a mark. When she came to coach T.P. Ouseph about five years go, Sandra had a best of just 3.90m.

“After about two years’ training, her dad told me, ‘she is not even getting into the sub-district team, I’m going to take her back home’,” revealed her coach Ouseph, who had trained Anju George and Asian high jump star Bobby Aloysius in their early years. It took some talking to convince her dad.

Now, the 18-year-old Sandra is the under-20 national champion and her personal best of 6.16m at the junior Nationals also got her an u-20 Worlds berth.

“Next year, she will jump around 6.40m in one of the meets. And I expect her to do between 6.40 and 6.50 in the u-20 Worlds (in July),” said Ouseph.

Meanwhile, 18-year-old Ancy Sojan has the best jump among juniors this year, 6.24m at the recent Kerala State schools championship in Kannur.

But the sudden and massive jump in her performance — she could manage just 5.96m for the u-20 bronze in the junior Nationals early this month — has sent confusing signals. Her progression and performance in AFI’s National meets will have to be watched more closely.

“There are now three to four top-quality girls in the long jump... I don’t think we have had a scene like this in the last 20 or 25 years,” said Bobby George.

Under such a scenario, it is time the Athletics Federation of India puts long jump in its priority list — like the javelin and the 4x400m relays — and offers the jumpers the very best.