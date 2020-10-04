Other Sports

London Marathon | Kitata, Kosgei triumph

Shura Kitata with his reward   | Photo Credit: JOHN SIBLEY

Ethiopian Shura Kitata outsprinted Kenya’s Vincent Kipchumba to win a thrilling London Marathon on Sunday as a stunned World record holder Eliud Kipchoge faded late in the race to suffer his first defeat since 2013.

In cold, wet conditions, 24-year-old Kitata edged clear in the final metres to win by one second over Kipchumba in a relatively slow two hours, 05.41 minutes.

Sisay Lemma of Ethiopia was third in 2:5.35, with Kipchoge, the hot favourite, who in his last race a year ago became the only man to break the two hour mark for the distance, eighth in 2:06.49 having suffered cramp and a blocked ear.

In the women’s category, Kenyan world record holder Brigid Kosgei cruised to a dominant victory overcoming her rivals on an unfamiliar multi-lap course in relentless rain to triumph in two hours, 18.58 minutes.

American Sara Hall produced an incredible finish to snatch second place from World champion Ruth Chepngetich in 2:22.01 to the Kenyan’s 2:22.05.

