Liren holds Nakamura

Ding Liren came up with brilliant defensive skills to hold Hikaru Nakamura in 94 moves in their first game of the four-game opening set of best-of-three quarterfinals in the $150,000 Chessable Masters on Friday.

Earlier, the other quarterfinal, involving Anish Giri and Alexander Grischuk also ended in a draw.

On Thursday, World champion Magnus Carlsen and Ian Nepomniachtchi defeated World No. 2 Fabiano Caruana and Vladislav Artemiev, respectively, with an identical score-line of 2.5-0.5 to clinch the first set of best-of-three match.

The results: Quarterfinals 2 and 4 (Game One): Ding Liren (Chn) drew with Hikaru Nakamura (USA); Anish Giri (Ned) drew with Alexander Grischuk (Rus).

Quarterfinals 1 and 3 (after Game Three): Magnus Carslen (Nor) bt Fabiano Caruana (USA) 2.5-0.5; Ian Nepomniachtchi (Rus) bt Vladislav Artemiev (Rus) 2.5-0.5.

