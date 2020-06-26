Liren holds Nakamura

Ding Liren came up with brilliant defensive skills to hold Hikaru Nakamura in 94 moves in their first game of the four-game opening set of best-of-three quarterfinals in the $150,000 Chessable Masters on Friday.
Earlier, the other quarterfinal, involving Anish Giri and Alexander Grischuk also ended in a draw.
On Thursday, World champion Magnus Carlsen and Ian Nepomniachtchi defeated World No. 2 Fabiano Caruana and Vladislav Artemiev, respectively, with an identical score-line of 2.5-0.5 to clinch the first set of best-of-three match.
The results: Quarterfinals 2 and 4 (Game One): Ding Liren (Chn) drew with Hikaru Nakamura (USA); Anish Giri (Ned) drew with Alexander Grischuk (Rus).
Quarterfinals 1 and 3 (after Game Three): Magnus Carslen (Nor) bt Fabiano Caruana (USA) 2.5-0.5; Ian Nepomniachtchi (Rus) bt Vladislav Artemiev (Rus) 2.5-0.5.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath