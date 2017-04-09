Lin Dan breaks his Malaysia Open jinx

Two-time Olympic champion Lin Dan engineered a brilliantly ruthless strategy against arch-rival Malaysian World No. 1 Lee Chong Wei to win his first ever Malaysia Open badminton title.

Lin pushed Lee from back to front, forcing the recent All England Open winner into unforced errors to bag a 21-19, 21-14 win.

The two veterans started cautiously, and Lee, the favourite in the tournament, began securing points with his cross-court smashes.

But Lin kept his calm, was solid on defence and precise at the net.

With the unexpected victory, Lin has now won every major title the sport has to offer.

“My main target was to break my jinx at the Malaysian Open. We both played well. We are both ageing, and so I cherish every moment we play each other in a big tournament,” said the 33-year-old Lin after beating his long-time rival who is year older.

Although partisan, the crowd cheered both icons who demonstrated agility and power, and reminded critics that they are not ready to retire just yet.

After clinching victory, Lin dropped his racket, flung off his shirt and collapsed to the floor to rejoice in a victory. Lin has been a finalist three times, but was defeated by Lee in 2005 and 2006 and by Chen Long in 2015. The 2006 defeat would have been the most difficult; Lin was one point away from the title leading 20-13 in the deciding game, but Lee staged a phenomenal comeback to win 23-21.

“It wasn’t my best performance today. I lost some confidence after losing the first game, but I am satisfied with my overall performance to have made the final,” said Lee.

Taiwan’s Tai Tzu Ying emerged women’s champion; the World No. 1 defeated Spain’s Carolina Marin 23-25, 22-20, 21-13.