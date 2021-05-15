Lifters to leave for Tashkent on May 18

Promising lifter Jeremy Lalrinnunga was relieved that the suspense surrounding international flight tickets was over and he could now take part in the World junior championships to be held in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, from May 21 to 31.

After days of uncertainty, the Indian Weightlifting Federation (IWLF) managed to get visas and flight tickets for two lifters — Jeremy (67kg) and Achinta Sheuli (73kg) — on Saturday.

The two will board the flight to Tashkent on May 18 morning, informed IWLF secretary Sahdev Yadav.

Jeremy was delighted. “Finally the uncertainty is over and good to know that we are going," Jeremy told The Hindu.

Jeremy, who could not give his best in the Asian championships at the same venue last month due to knee pain, was eager to do better.

“This is an important event prior to the Olympics. The knee pain is still there, I have to perform well while dealing with it,” said Jeremy.

Coaches Pramod Sharma and Vijai Rohilla will accompany the lifters in the absence of chief coach Vijay Sharma, who is in the USA along with Mirabai Chanu.