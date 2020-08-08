PGA Championship: Li Haotong outshines big guns on day two

Koepka hot on his heels; Woods struggles, but makes the cut

China No. 1 Li Haotong outshone the big guns on Friday to lead at the halfway stage of the PGA Championship, but two-time defending champion Brooks Koepka appears poised to strike.

Li, who is trying to become the first player from China to win a men's Major, fired a bogey-free 65 to take a two-shot lead. Li is at eight-under 132 heading into the weekend making him the first player from China to lead in a Major.

On track

Koepka kept his pursuit of a three-peat on track by shooting a hard-fought 68 to join five others in tie for second at six-under.

First round co-leader Jason Day, England's Tommy Fleetwood, Daniel Berger, England's Justin Rose, and France's Mike Lorenzo-Vera are all at six-under 134, two shots behind Li.

Brendon Todd, Paul Casey and Cameron Champ are another shot back at five under.

The scores: 132: Li Haotong (Chn) 67, 65; 134: Mike Lorenzo-Vera (Fra) 66, 68, Jason Day (Aus) 65, 69, Brooks Koepka (USA) 66, 68, Daniel Berger (USA) 67, 67, Justin Rose (Eng) 66, 68, Tommy Fleetwood (Eng) 70, 64; 135: Paul Casey (Eng) 68, 67, Brendon Todd (USA) 65, 70, Cameron Champ (USA) 71, 64.