Levon Aronian Interview | Gukesh is the favourite but needs to fight in every single game

During the second edition of the Chennai Grandmasters classical chess tournament, GM Levon Aronian spoke about his dissatisfaction with the current FIDE Circuit points system, the upcoming Gukesh-Ding Liren World Championship match, the Global Chess League (GCL), his pick for the format that’s the future of chess, India men’s 2024 Olympiad performance, and the anti-cheating measures in chess.

Excerpts:

You’ve expressed your displeasure with the way the FIDE Circuit points are calculated. In April, you had tweeted that the “FIDE Circuit is kind of a joke.” Could you please elaborate on that?

It’s very strange. So, what happens is that winning a tournament, let’s say, a tournament of Wijk aan Zee’s (Tata Steel Chess’) calibre, equals to winning in an open tournament. That shouldn’t be the case.

I think this is unfair. It’s 13 rounds in Wijk aan Zee. So, winning one event that is 13 rounds can never be compared to an event that is, let’s say, nine rounds. And also, I think just the points (awarded) are not fair. So, why do they compare it with the super tournaments?

They are only calculating the first eight players’ average of an open tournament. But it’s very possible you will never play any of them. Some people won tournaments by not playing or maybe playing one out of these eight. But in super tournaments, you will play everybody.

So, you can play a weak tournament, win it, and get more points than winning a classical one. That’s why, I think it’s unfair.

The American Cup, which I won, doesn’t even count. They didn’t take into account even the Norway Chess. Winning a tournament where Magnus (Carlsen) is playing, doesn’t count! Very strange.

Who is your favourite for the upcoming World Championship match between Gukesh and Ding Liren?

Well, definitely, Gukesh is a heavy favourite. He’s been playing very well. They are players of different styles.

Ding was more strategical and a more natural player when he was at his best. Gukesh is more of a concrete tactical player. But we don’t know in which state we will see both of them. So, when you look at it from recent tournaments, of course, you’re seeing Gukesh as a clear favourite.

But World Championship match always has its own psychology.

Gukesh needs to fight in every single game. That, I think is what counts the most during the World Championship matches. From my experience as a second and as an observer, that’s what I saw. That the players who fight and show resilience and desire, they come out on top. So, yes, in the end it’s not going to be easy and it’s going to be a match that’s very special.

Chess has been known as a game where the World Championship has always been decided in Europe or part of it in Asia. Now, we have a full Asian encounter. So, this shows the trend and this I think is very good for chess.

Your thoughts on the Global Chess League. How do you think it’s impacting the sport?

It’s great to have an event that is sponsored. But I don’t think it’s right to have this time format (the time control is 20 minutes for the whole game without increment). Like, no increment. If you want no increment, at least make it no increment till move 60. Having no increment at all, it just destroys the integrity and the beauty of the game.

Because, people start throwing pieces, you know. Maybe, it’s interesting to some people who have nothing to do with chess, who don’t know the game. But for us, it becomes so dirty.

It would be like if we didn’t have rules in cricket or in any other sports that are popular, and at some point, people would just start hitting each other with bats. Of course, it’s interesting for people watching. But it removes the essence of the sport.

Other than that, if they consult the chess players before making decisions, I think it can have a great future.

GM Maxime Vachier-Lagrave, who’s a former World blitz champion, has said that rapid and blitz are the future of chess. Being a former World rapid and blitz champion, do you share the same opinion?

I don’t think so. I think Chess960 is the future of chess. Because, the chess that I’ve played when I just started had the freshness of positions. Current chess, unfortunately, is lacking that freshness anymore. And I pity my colleagues who are young. They cannot really show how incredibly talented they are, because the position is so well-known. So, if we multiply by 960 (the number of possible combinations for the pieces to be arranged in when the game commences in Chess960), I think it will be more obvious who’s better than the other players.

Last time you were here for the Chennai Grandmasters, you had called for stricter anti-cheating measures. What’s your take on the measures in place now?

I’m happy about certain tournaments. Some tournaments, I’m not happy. But I think in the wake of some recent things that are happening, people will start treating it more seriously.

In my opinion, the cases of cheating over the board are very rare and that’s why, some measures are slow to be adopted.

In online chess, you rarely feel 100 per cent sure (that the opponent is genuine). Over the board, there are so many mistakes that you just relax. You know that your opponent is an idiot just like you are, so you can enjoy your chess.

But it’s a tough one. If somebody wants to cheat, they will find a way, unfortunately. I think it’s like fighting against corruption, the same story.

Probably, there are measures, there are ways to do things. But I think the implementation of anything, if it’s put in the hands of organisations, always takes such a long time.

In Saint Louis Chess Club (US), for example, we have a device. It’s only been possible because Saint Louis Chess Club doesn’t belong to some big organisation. They know that there is a particular device that you can purchase, and this one will check for every single kind of wave — the digital wave. There is no way somebody can pass and have a dental implant or anything. But this device is expensive. It’s more than $10,000. So, yes, it’s not affordable for everybody.

On the gold-winning India men’s performance at the 2024 Olympiad... was there anyone who was particularly impressive?

I think the ease with which Arjun was winning the games was very impressive. He was steam-rolling everybody.

They (India men) played fantastically. They are very talented. They are fighters. There’s a great future. And the other players are catching up. I’m sure this tournament (Chennai Grandmasters) is a good chance for Aravindh (Chithambaram) also to catch up with the team. Nihal (Sarin), Raunak (Sadhwani) and other players will definitely come and join the ranks.

On the Chennai Grandmasters chess tournament having seemingly become an annual fixture.

Well, I’m so happy that the event takes place again, and this time it’s even stronger and even better organised. I’m very pleased to see that there’s a new tournament and this new tournament is becoming traditional. And it gives opportunity for the local (Indian) players also — it’s incredible to have the B-group (Challengers section).

