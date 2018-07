Lende and Reddy triumph in 470 Class

Top of the heap: CHS Reddy (front) and Helm Atul Lende of Army Yachting Node (AYN) were a class apart in the 470 class. | Photo Credit: G_RAMAKRISHNA

more-in

Atul Lende and CHS Reddy of AYN Mumbai won the 470 Class event with 18 points in the multi-class senior National sailing championship which concluded at Hussain Sagar Lake here on Saturday.

Praveen Kumar and S.C. Sekhar of INTWC Mumbai (26 pts) and Sonu Jatav and RK Sharma of ITWC (40 pts) finished second and third respectively.

Local sailor Rishab Nayar of EMESA clinched honours in the Laser 4.7 category with 27 points followed by Satish Yadav of NSS Bhopal (21 pts) and Ram Milan Yadav, also of NSS Bhopal (38 points).

The results: Laser Radial: Race 10: 1. Israj Ali (AYN, Mumbai), 2. Deelip Kumar (EMESA), 3. G. Gitesh (AYN Mumbai). Race 11: 1. Jasvir Singh (AYN Mumbai), 2. Koteshwar Rao (Krishna Sailing Club), 3. Deelip Kumar (EMESA). Race 12: 1. Ramya Saravanan (AYN Mumbai), 2. Tanu Bisen (NSS Bhopal), 3. Chintan Chhattbar (Goa).

Overall position after 12 races with two discards: 1. Deelip Kumar 23 pts, 2. G. Gitesh 40 pts, 3. Israj Ali 42 pts.

Laser Standard: Race 10: 1. Mohit Saini (AYN Mumbai), 2. G. Gitesh, 3. Harpreet Singh (AYN Mumbai). Race 11: 1. B. Mahapatra (AYN Mumbai), 2. Mohit Saini, 3. Upamanyu Datta (INTWC, Mumbai). Race 12: 1. B. Mahapatra, 2. B.K. Raut (EMESA), 3. Upamanyu Datta.

Overall position after 12 races with two discards: 1. Mohit Saini 24 pts, 2. Muzahid Khan 32 pts, 3. G. Gitesh 34 pts.

Laser 4.7: Race 10: 1. K. Goutham (YCH), 2. Ram Milan Yadav (NSS Bhopal), 3. N. Hemant (Krishna Sailing Club). Race 11: 1. Ram Milan Yadsv, 2. Ashish Viswakarma (NSS Bhopal), 3. Satish Yadav (NSS Bhopal). Race 12: 1. Naveen Kumanan (TNSA), 2. Ram Milan Yadav, 3. K. Goutham.

Overall position after 12 races with two discards: 1. Rishabh Nayar (EMESA) 27 pts, 2. Satish Yadav 21 pts, 3. Ram Milan Yadav 38 pts.

470 Class: Race 10: 1. Vignesh R & Karthik P (AYN Mumbai), 2. Atul Lende & CHS Reddy (AYN), 3. Manu J & SC Singha (AYN Mumbai). Race 11: 1. Atul Lende & CHS Reddy, 2. Praveen Kumar & SC Sekhar (INGWC, Mumbai), 3. Virender Singh & Naveen Vishwakarma (INTWC, Mumbai). Race 12: 1. Atul Lende & CHS Reddy, 2. Virender Singh & Naveen Viswakarma, 3. S.I. Doiphode & M. Pavan Raj (AYN Mumbai).

Overall position after 12 races: 1. Atul Lende & CHS Reddy 18 pts, 2. Praveen Kumar & SC Sekhar 26 pts, 3. Sonu Jatav & RK Sharma 40pts.

Finn: Overall position after 12 races: 1. Gurjeet Singh (AYN Mumbai) 20 pts, 2. Swatantra Singh (AYN Mumbai) 23 pts, 3. Naveen Kumar (AYN Mumbai) 25 pts.

RS: X (Windsurfing): Overall position after 12 races: 1. Jerome Kumar (AYN Mumbai) 10 pts, 2. Manpreet Singh (AYN Mumbai) 23 pts, 3. Kamalapathi (EMESA) 38 pts.