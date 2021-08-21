LeBron James fuelled by poll snub

LeBron James is taking issue with a pre-season poll that doesn’t give him a vote in the discussion about who is the NBA’s best player entering the 2021-22 campaign.

An ESPN survey of 10 NBA executives and scouts was evenly split between Kevin Durant of the Brooklyn Nets and Giannis Antetokounmpo, who led the Milwaukee Bucks to their first NBA crown in 50 years.

“THANK YOU!” James tweeted on Thursday. “As if I didn’t need more to (fuel) ME!” with a gas pump emoji symbolising the snub’s energising impact.