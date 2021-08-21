Other Sports

LeBron James fuelled by poll snub

LeBron James.  

LeBron James is taking issue with a pre-season poll that doesn’t give him a vote in the discussion about who is the NBA’s best player entering the 2021-22 campaign.

An ESPN survey of 10 NBA executives and scouts was evenly split between Kevin Durant of the Brooklyn Nets and Giannis Antetokounmpo, who led the Milwaukee Bucks to their first NBA crown in 50 years.

“THANK YOU!” James tweeted on Thursday. “As if I didn’t need more to (fuel) ME!” with a gas pump emoji symbolising the snub’s energising impact.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 21, 2021 4:24:26 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/other-sports/lebron-james-fuelled-by-poll-snub/article36025175.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY