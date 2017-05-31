LeBron gives hope to the Cavaliers

It’s being called the Warriors-Cavaliers trilogy. After going 12-0 and 12-1 respectively in the 2016-17 playoffs, Golden State Warriors and Cleveland Cavaliers are set to face-off for the third consecutive time in the NBA finals.

In 2015, following injuries to Kyrie Irving and Kevin Love, a depleted Cavaliers lost 4-2 in the finals. And, last year, the Warriors registered the highest ever regular season win record with 73 victories, but went on to lose 4-3 — after leading 3-1 — to a LeBron James-inspired Cavaliers.

Since then, the Warriors have added former MVP Kevin Durant in free agency, returned a strong regular season and are unbeaten in the playoffs this year.

The Cavaliers’ regular season record was patchy; they finished second in the Eastern Conference below Boston Celtics. But they flipped a switch in the playoffs, improving their defensive play in particular, to lose just a game — against the Celtics — in the lead-up to the Finals.

Team Point Differential NetOff Rating Warriors 16.33 16.4 Cavaliers 13.61 14.4

This is the first time in NBA history that the same two teams are in three consecutive NBA Finals.

The Cavaliers continue to play the same way, centring their offence around the talismanic James. With his ability to attack the rim, James continues to run the offence, drawing in the opponent’s defenders and using his strong play-making vision to free up team-mates.

Sidekicks

Irving is an effective sidekick, helping ease James’ ball-handling responsibilities and being an effective isolation player or a deadly spot-up shooter as the situation demands. Love continues to offer stellar rebounding, the passes leading to quick transition points, and being an effective spread-the-floor power-forward.

Top Offensive Players for Cavaliers Points/Game Total Scoring% Assist% PER OffReb% Lebron James 32.5 65.7 30.3 30.4 2.5 Kyrie Irving 24.5 58 27.2 22.6 5.6 Kevin Love 17.2 63.6 8.8 19.7 1.4 Tristan Thompson 9.2 64 4 15.4 16.7

Top Defensive Players for Cavaliers DefReb% Stl% Blk% Lebron James 19.8 2.7 2.8 Tristan Thompson 17.2 0.7 1.9 Kevin Love 31.4 1.2 2.2 Iman Shumpert 17.1 1.7 1.2

Role players Tristan Thompson (offensive rebounding, pick & roll defence), J.R. Smith (three-point shooting, perimeter defence), Iman Shumpert (defence) and veterans Kyle Korver (dedicated three-point shooting), Channing Frye (three point-shooting big) and Richard Jefferson (experience) have also stepped up for the defending champions.

The Cavaliers ripped their Eastern Conference rivals apart, but Golden State Warriors is a much stronger beast. Durant’s addition has meant that the team has had four All-Stars as part of its starting line-up.

Stephen Curry is back to his MVP form from last year and Klay Thompson, while not as accurate with his three-point shooting, continues to offer solid two-way play.

Well-rounded

Draymond Green was the best defender this season smothering attempts at the post and switching seamlessly onto the perimeter. He added three-point scoring accuracy (47% in the playoffs) besides being an excellent passer in transition.

And Durant himself has transformed into a strong defender at the rim apart from using his size and wingspan to remain a very effective scorer from the perimeter or mid-range.

The Warriors’ rhythmic motion offence, with every player offering screens or cuts allowing their All Stars to score at will, has befuddled the best of defences, and it will take a strong effort from the Cavaliers to contain them.

The Warriors start as strong favourites as they are well rounded both in defence and offence. But the Cavaliers cannot be discounted for one important factor: LeBron James.

He is inarguably the best basketball player on the planet and is seeking to cement a legacy matching that of Michael Jordan. This is all the motivation that James will need to be at his best, lending hope to the Cavaliers’ faithful.

The best-of-seven series will be held in a 2-2-1-1-1 format, with the Warriors hosting the first two games at the Oracle Arena in San Francisco, with the next two away at the Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland.

Top Offensive Players for Warriors Points/Game Total Scoring% Assist% PER OffReb% Stephen Curry 28.6 67.5 26.1 27.9 3.2 Kevin Durant 25.2 67.3 17.7 25.1 3.2 Draymond Green 13.9 64.8 27 21.3 2.9 Klay Thompson 14.4 48.5 7.9 8.4 2