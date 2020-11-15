Langer — still going strong!

Augusta

15 November 2020 21:12 IST

Two-time Masters champion Bernhard Langer of Germany became the oldest player to make the cut in tournament history at Augusta National on Friday.

The 63-year-old winner of green jackets in 1985 and 1993 finished 36 holes on three-under 141 after completing a four-under 68 first round and a second-round 73. Langer beat the record held by Tommy Aaron who was also 63 but a month younger when he made the cut in 2000.

“To be the oldest to make the cut, it’s certainly an achievement,” Langer said. “Hopefully, I get to play a few more years and enjoy this place. It’s certainly not easy to do it.”

Langer has competed in a Major against Gene Sarazan (born 1902) and Abel Galleges (born 2002), that’s opponents born 100 years apart! Sarazan figured in his last Major at the 1976 Open championships, Langer’s first!